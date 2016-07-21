This Easter egg lets you pick what your Eevee evolves into in 'Pokémon GO'

One of the most popular Pokémon in “Pokémon GO” is Eevee, particularly because it can evolve into one of three different powerful creatures. This appears to be decided at random in the game, but players have figured out a way to force a particular evolution using a hidden in-game Easter egg. Here’s how you can make your Eevee evolve into your choice of Jolteon, Vaporeon, or Flareon.
