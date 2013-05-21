This Teen Just Created A Device To Charge Your Cell Phone In Under 30 Seconds

Eesha Khare

Eesha Khare, who is only 18 years old, just created the device of our dreams.



It’s a tiny a gadget that fits inside cell phone batteries, and allows them to fully charge within 20- to 30 seconds. Typically, it takes several hours to get a full charge.

We first saw the news over on SF Gate.

Khare demoed her “super-capacitor” last Friday at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. The 18-year-old genius from Saratoga, Calif. walked away with a $50,000 prize for the energy storage device that can last for 10,000 charge cycles. Compare that to standard batteries, which are typically only good for 1,000 cycles.

“With this money I will be able to pay for my college and also work on making scientific advancements,” Khare told the audience after receiving the prize.

