This Teen Just Created A Device To Charge Your Cell Phone In Under 30 Seconds

Megan Rose Dickey
eesha khareEesha Khare

Eesha Khare, who is only 18 years old, just created the device of our dreams.

It’s a tiny a gadget that fits inside cell phone batteries, and allows them to fully charge within 20- to 30 seconds. Typically, it takes several hours to get a full charge. 

We first saw the news over on SF Gate.

Khare demoed her “super-capacitor” last Friday at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. The 18-year-old genius from Saratoga, Calif. walked away with a $50,000 prize for the energy storage device that can last for 10,000 charge cycles. Compare that to standard batteries, which are typically only good for 1,000 cycles. 

“With this money I will be able to pay for my college and also work on making scientific advancements,” Khare told the audience after receiving the prize. 

