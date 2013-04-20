Eerie Photos Of Boston Looking Like A Ghost Town

With police ordering residents to stay in their homes, Boston is a ghost town right now.



That is a story in itself.

Many folks in the city seem to realise this.

They’re Tweeting out striking photos showing what a major American city under what some are calling a version of martial law.

Here is a sampling:

Boston a ghost town. RT @nbcnews: Photo: City on lockdown; an empty Kenmore Square in Boston. (via Andrew Golden) twitter.com/NBCNews/status… — Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) April 19, 2013

Inman Square, normally one of the busiest intersections in Boston area, basically a ghost town twitter.com/Dan_Rowinski/s… — Dan_Rowinski (@Dan_Rowinski) April 19, 2013

PIC from Boston from cnn colleague RT @adamatcnn: Ghost town twitter.com/AdamATCNN/stat… — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) April 16, 2013

Quietude. Boston. Streets empty. View from Cambridge. twitter.com/antonioregalad… — Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado) April 19, 2013

This is what rush hour looks like in #Boston. Empty-so eerie and quiet. #fox6wbrc twitpic.com/ckfh7r — Beth Shelburne (@bshelburne) April 19, 2013

RT @stevenerlangerDowntown Boston Friday at 9 am. Virtually deserted twitpic.com/ckf4i6Retweeted by Julia La Roche — Chris Adams (@chrisadamsmkts) April 19, 2013

The Boston Univ. campus is deserted as everyone is urged to stay indoors and city is shutdown. twitpic.com/ckfmvh — Justin Abraham (@JustinABC17) April 19, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.