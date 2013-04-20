Eerie Photos Of Boston Looking Like A Ghost Town

Julia La Roche, Rob Wile

With police ordering residents to stay in their homes, Boston is a ghost town right now.

That is a story in itself.

Many folks in the city seem to realise this.

They’re Tweeting out striking photos showing what a major American city under what some are calling a version of martial law.

Here is a sampling:

