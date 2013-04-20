Eerie Photos Of Boston Looking Like A Ghost Town

With police ordering residents to stay in their homes, Boston is a ghost town right now.
That is a story in itself.
Many folks in the city seem to realise this.
They’re Tweeting out striking photos showing what a major American city under what some are calling a version of martial law.
Here is a sampling:
Boston a ghost town. RT @nbcnews: Photo: City on lockdown; an empty Kenmore Square in Boston. (via Andrew Golden) twitter.com/NBCNews/status…
— Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) April 19, 2013
Inman Square, normally one of the busiest intersections in Boston area, basically a ghost town twitter.com/Dan_Rowinski/s…
— Dan_Rowinski (@Dan_Rowinski) April 19, 2013
PIC from Boston from cnn colleague RT @adamatcnn: Ghost town twitter.com/AdamATCNN/stat…
— Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) April 16, 2013
Quietude. Boston. Streets empty. View from Cambridge. twitter.com/antonioregalad…
— Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado) April 19, 2013
This is what rush hour looks like in #Boston. Empty-so eerie and quiet. #fox6wbrc twitpic.com/ckfh7r
— Beth Shelburne (@bshelburne) April 19, 2013
Streets are nearly empty in #downtown #Boston. twitter.com/mollyoehmichen…
— Molly Oehmichen (@mollyoehmichen) April 19, 2013
Boston Common, totally deserted — via @cj_stevenson twitter.com/CJ_Stevenson/s…
— Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) April 19, 2013
RT @stevenerlangerDowntown Boston Friday at 9 am. Virtually deserted twitpic.com/ckf4i6Retweeted by Julia La Roche
— Chris Adams (@chrisadamsmkts) April 19, 2013
The Boston Univ. campus is deserted as everyone is urged to stay indoors and city is shutdown. twitpic.com/ckfmvh
— Justin Abraham (@JustinABC17) April 19, 2013
