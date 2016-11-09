This creepy robotic eel swims autonomously to perform underwater maintenance

This creepy robotic eel is the stuff of nightmares but it might be able to reduce costs for the oil and gas industry.

It is called an Eelume and was developed by Kongsberg Gruppen and Statoil to inspect subsea vessels and installations.

The robot is armed with a clamp-like mouth which can tighten valves or make simple repairs.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.