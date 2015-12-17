Mobile carrier EE is recalling all of its Power Bars over fears they could explode

Facebook/EE Kevin Bacon is the face of the EE adverts.

EE is recalling even more of its Power Bar portable batteries amid concerns they could be dangerous.

The mobile operator previously recalled about 500,000 of the mobile phone chargers after realising that some were overheating, with at least one person suffering burns after a Power Bar exploded in their bedroom.

A further one million units are now being recalled, the BBC reports.

“We’re recalling all EE Power Bars. Customers with a Power Bar should stop using it and return it to one of our stores,” EE said.

The company added: “We are taking this action because we are aware of a very small number of further incidents where Power Bars have overheated and this could cause a fire safety risk. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but customer safety is a priority and that’s why we’re taking this voluntary and precautionary action. We are taking this action because we are aware of a very small number of further incidents where Power Bars have overheated.”

Medical student Katy Emslie posted a photo on Twitter of her injuries that occurred after a Power Bar exploded in her bedroom.

Ty @EE for the powerbar which exploded, almost burned down our house+left my hand like this: #Firework pic.twitter.com/MRzdsbj52P

— Katy Emslie (@kemslie89) July 24, 2015

EE started offering the portable charging units to its customers in April. Users could charge depleted bars via a USB connection or exchange them for a full one at EE shops.

EE handed out the Power Bars to its customers for free, yet it is offering a £20 voucher for every Power Bar that is returned.

