People Are Devastated That EE Is Taking Away Its Weekly Deal For Free Pizza And Cinema Tickets

It’s the end of an era.

UK mobile provider EE is doing away with “Orange Wednesdays,” a mid-week cinema deal that’s been a British institution for more than 10 years.

The offer, which includes a free pizza and cinema ticket, ends in February 2015.

A spokesperson at EE told Business Insider why the company is closing the curtain on its famous deal:

“Orange Wednesday launched over a decade ago and at its peak was a massive success and an iconic promotion. “After 10 great years our brand has changed and our customers’ viewing habits have also evolved so it’s time to move on. That’s why the final credits will roll for Orange Wednesdays at the end of February 2015. We’re working on new customer entertainment rewards and we’ll provide more detail soon.”

The current promotion grants anyone on the EE network (or anyone who texts a friend on it asking for their passcode) 2-4-1 cinema tickets every Wednesday, and the same deal on any PizzaExpress main meal — with the added bonus of free doughballs, don’t forget. It was the perfect first, second, 250th date. All that’s required is a text to “241” and it’s Tom Hanks and Peroni time.

Understandably, people are getting emotional. One person even claimed the cut is “the worst thing that has ever happened”:

Gutted about this! Only reason I moved to EE :-( RT @MoneySavingExp: EE to axe ‘Orange Wednesdays’ from February http://t.co/Fyc5vsyOjl

— Rachael Myers (@RachaelCMyers) December 11, 2014

orange wednesday ending next feb is the worst thing that has ever happened me

— claire (@caIedonia) December 11, 2014

The final Orange Wednesday will be on the last Wednesday in February – otherwise known as the day we’ll all stop going to the cinema. #ee

— Bobby McGill (@robertjmcgill) December 11, 2014

Cannot believe @EE are dropping Orange Wednesday’s!

— Carleanne O’Donoghue (@CarleanneGwen) December 11, 2014

EE says Orange Wednesdays has been in “significant decline.” Apparently the offer just isn’t that popular anymore. Indeed, the above Twitter comments suggest otherwise — but EE can’t ignore its figures.

A spokesperson mentioned that 10 years ago Orange Wednesdays was a “unique” promotion, but these days other networks offer similar deals. On O2 Priority Moments for example, customers can get 45% off cinema tickets on a certain day.

Fans shouldn’t despair completely though.

Money Saving Expert says the cinema deal might be taken over by comparison site Compare the Market. A spokesperson reportedly told the website that it is “exploring a mutually beneficial partnership with the cinema industry.”

EE noted a new offer is going to replace Orange Wednesdays. We’ll let you know when something is confirmed.

