Edwards Jury Wants To Know What Bunny Thought About His $400 Haircut

The John Edwards jury asked to see a letter his 101-year-old benefactor Bunny Mellon wrote after he was attacked for getting a $400 haircut, ABC News is reporting.Edwards faces charges of misusing campaign money to shield his onetime mistress, Rielle Hunter, from the public eye while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008.



The jury began its second day of deliberations on Monday after requesting the evidence related to 101-year-old Bunny Mellon on Friday.

Mellon told Edwards in the so-called “haircut letter” that she was “furious” the press had at attacked him on the “price of a haircut.”

But the attacks inspired her to ask the campaign to send bills for haircuts and other expenses directly to her. This would enable her to help Edwards without “government restrictions,” according to the letter posted online by ABC.

Prosecutors could use the letter to show that Edwards was trying to circumvent campaign finance laws, David Weigel writes in Slate.

