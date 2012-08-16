A Financial Advisor Is On The Cover Of The New York Post Wearing Skin-Tight Leather Bondage Gear

Photo: via Newseum

Financial advisor Edward Michael Sonderling, the president of New York-based investment advisory firm Priority Investors, is on the front of the New York Post today wearing super tight black leather bondage gear with a scantily clad girl wrapped around him.In a wild exclusive, The Post’s Jamie Schram and Jean MacIntosh report that Sonderling is a member of Manhattan’s bondage-domination S&M (BDSM) community who moonlights as “King Eddo.”



The “50 Shades of Rage” article, which plays upon the popular erotic novel “50 Shades of Grey” about the S&M relationship between 27-year-old businessman Christian Grey and his younger partner Ana Steele, says that the 53-year-old ended his three-year relationship with the 27-year-old woman in the picture, his “live-in fetish slave” Frankie Santiago (a.k.a. Althea Lyn).

And it wasn’t pretty.

According to the Post, citing a criminal complaint, Santiago sent Sonderling 40 text messages (from July 30 to Aug. 11), and allegedly smashed his car windshield and was arrested on Monday after a “knock-down, drag-out” fight with Sonderling.

She was charged with stalking, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment, the report said.

We ran a quick FINRA Broker Check on Sonderling and found that he previously worked at Smith Barney and Deutsche Bank during the ’80s and ’90s. He is not currently registered with FINRA and has no customer complaints against him, the report shows.

He graduated from Brown University with his MA and BA in 1980, according to his Seeking Alpha bio.

His Priority Investors was formed in 2004 and its address is listed as 40 East 57th Street, according to Businessprofiles.com. According to the New York Post, Sonderling’s apartment is on 57th Street.

Check out the full shot of the New York Post’s cover below.

SEE ALSO: 14 Of The Most Shocking Sex Scandals To Hit Wall Street >

Photo: via Newseum

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.