Edward Snowden's Father Has Published An Open Letter To His Stranded Son

The father of NSA whistleblower/leaker Edward Snowden has published an open letter to his son.



Lon Snowden’s message — co-written by Washington, D.C., lawyer Bruce Fein — compares Edward Snowden to American revolutionaries Thomas Paine and Paul Revere while denouncing the U.S. government’s widespread spying practices.

Snowden has now been stuck in the transit zone of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport for nine days after his U.S. passport was revoked. He’s seeking asylum in 20 countries, but his prospects don’t look great.

Here’s the last paragraph:

“We encourage you to engage us in regular exchanges of ideas or thoughts about approaches to curing or mitigating the hugely suboptimal political culture of the United States.”

This morning Glenn Greenwald told Fox and Friends that he has not spoken to Edward Snowden since the 30-year-old ex-Booz Allen employee left Hong Kong on June 23.

On Monday Greenwald stated that “Snowden’s leak is basically done. It’s newspapers — not Snowden — deciding what gets disclosed and in what sequence.”

