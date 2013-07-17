REPORT: Edward Snowden's Asylum Application To Russia Is This Messy Handwritten Note

RT has reportedly obtained NSA leak source Edward Snowden’s asylum application to the Russian government, and what immediately stands out about it is that it’s a surprisingly informal, handwritten request:



The Russian Migration Service told RT that it has received the application for temporary asylum. Anatoly Kucherena, a Russian lawyer who is advising Snowden, told ABC News that as a precondition, Snowden will stop leaking information harmful to the U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said that would be necessary for Snowden to stay in Russia.

Snowden’s precondition might not mean much, however, since he has already said he has provided all of his information to several journalists. In other words, he no longer controls what classified information gets out and when.

