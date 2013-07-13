New Video Emerges Of Edward Snowden's Meeting With Human Rights Activists

Getty/ Handout

A brief video of Edward Snowden’s meeting Friday with human rights activists in the Russian transit terminal has emerged.



On the Russian website Life News, Snowden is seen giving a statement and pausing as it is translated into Russian for the group.

“I had a family, a home in paradise, and I lived in great comfort,” Snowden says. “I also had the capability, without any warrant of law, to search for, seize, and read your communications.”

Through a Google Translation of the Life News website, it was noted that activists were banned from recording video or taking pictures on camera phones. It looks like that ban did not worked.

Watch the video below: