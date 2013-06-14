REPORT: Edward Snowden Swiped Classified NSA Secrets With A Thumb Drive

It turns out National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden smuggled thousands of highly classified documents out of an NSA facility in Hawaii using a thumb drive,



Ken Dilanian The Los Angeles Times reports.

Investigators “know how many documents he downloaded and what server he took them from,” one official told the times, but they still don’t know how Snowden got access to an order marked “Top Secret” from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

We’ve covered how devices like thumb drives are already the bane of corporate information security and most possibly the next weapon of mass destruction.

Dilanian notes that someone, the chief suspect was Russian intelligence, trashed the Pentagon’s classified network in October 2008 by inserting malicious software on a thumb drive.

Army Pfc. Bradley Manning, an intelligence analyst in Iraq, used thumbs drives and CDs when he downloaded hundreds of thousands of classified documents and gave the data to Wikileaks.

The Stuxnet virus that attacked Iran’s nuclear program was planted by an Iranian double agent with a thumb drive.

Snowden is currently in Hong Kong, where he vows to fight extradition to the U.S.