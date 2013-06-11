JOHN BOEHNER: Edward Snowden Is A 'Traitor'

Edward Snowden is a “traitor” for releasing classified information about National Security Agency surveillance programs to two media outlets, House Speaker John Boehner said in



an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that aired Tuesday.”The President outlined last week that these were important national security programs to help keep Americans safe, and give us tools to fight the terrorist threat that we face,” Boehner told Stephanopoulos.

“The President also outlined that there are appropriate safeguards in place to make sure that there’s no snooping, if you will, on Americans here at home. But the disclosure of this information puts Americans at risk. It shows our adversaries what our capabilities are. And it’s a giant violation of the law.”

Boehner’s strong comments produced bipartisan alignment with U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), who referred to Snowden as a “traitor” on Monday.

Snowden, a 29-year-old contractor formerly with the NSA, admitted on Sunday to being the source of the leaks that produced a wide swath of information on the NSA’s monitoring of electronic and phone communications.

Boehner endorsed both programs, saying there is ample Congressional oversight of them in both the House and Senate.

“And that’s why I feel comfortable that we can operate this program and protect the privacy rights of our citizens,” Boehner said.

Here’s the clip of Boehner’s interview with Stephanopoulos:

