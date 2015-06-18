Edward Snowden doesn't care if Apple's Tim Cook is being 'honest' about privacy

Exiled whistleblower Edward Snowden is happy about Tim Cook’s statement that Apple has no plans to cash in on users’ data. And he doesn’t care whether Apple is doing it for good, moral reasons or simply to advance its broader business interests.

Snowden was interviewed by TechCrunch writer Josh Constine, and was asked his stance on Apple’s privacy position.

According to the whistleblower, Tim Cook’s moves are good and right — “it doesn’t matter if he’s being honest or dishonest.”

The important thing, in Snowden’s view, is that Apple sees a selling point in protecting users’ data. “If he directs Apple’s business model to be different, to say ‘we’re not in the business of collecting and selling information’ … then that’s a good thing for privacy,” Snowden explained.

Snowden believes that Apple is setting a good example at time when privacy activists are trying to draw attention to potentially problematic data collection practices of government and businesses.

“Regardless of whether it’s honest or dishonest,” he concluded. “For the moment, now, that’s something we should support, that’s something we should incentivise, and it’s actually something we should emulate.”

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.