Here's Why Edward Snowden Refuses To Use An IPhone

The lawyer for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden says his client never uses an iPhone because of fears about its security, Sputnik News reports.

Anatoly Kucherena spoke to the news agency RIA Novosti and explained that Snowden was wary of the iPhone because of his knowledge of the NSA’s surveillance tactics.

“Edward never uses an iPhone; he’s got a simple phone,” the lawyer said. “The iPhone has special software that can activate itself without the owner having to press a button and gather information about him; that’s why on security grounds he refused to have this phone.”

Documents leaked by Snowden reveal that iPhone security is an area of interest for the world’s spy agencies. The British spy agency GCHQ was recently revealed to have used the UDID system to track iPhone users.

Edward Snowden has been living with his girlfriend in Moscow since fleeing the US following his leak of internal NSA documents. The former government contractor has made appearances at technology conferences using encrypted video streams and telepresence robots during his time in Russia.

