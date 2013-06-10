National Security Leaker Edward Snowden Is Running Out Of Money To Pay His Hotel Bill

The man responsible for one of the biggest U.S. intelligence leaks in history, 29-year old Edward Snowden, has been staying in a room in a Hong Kong hotel for the past three weeks.



And now, says CNN, he is running out of money.

One of the two Guardian reporters who broke the story with Snowden, Ewen MacAskill, says the cost of the hotel is beginning to max out Snowden’s credit card.

The Guardian reporters, Glenn Greenwald and MacAskill, who are also in Hong Kong, declined to reveal what hotel Snowden is staying in.

If the U.S. intelligence apparatus is anything like as powerful as what Snowden describes, however, it probably won’t be long until he is located. And at that point, a hotel bill will probably be the least of Snowden’s concerns.

(And perhaps the Guardian will pick up the tab!)

The results of an early Business Insider reader poll suggest that Snowden has won the hearts and minds of people worldwide. Two-thirds of those who responded to the poll think Snowden is a “hero.” Only one third think he is a “traitor” or “haven’t made up their minds.”

