Edward Snowden Reportedly 'Checked Out' Of Hong Kong Hotel Mira

Edward Snowden, the NSA whistleblower who outed himself yesterday, checked out of the Mira Hotel in Hong Kong on Monday, The Washington Post is reporting.



A receptionist told the Post that a guest under Snowden’s name had checked out on Monday, but could not reveal how long Snowden had stayed.

CNN also confirmed that a man with the name Snowden left the hotel on Monday.

In his interview with the Guardian, Snowden had described how there was a “CIA station just up the road – the consulate here in Hong Kong.” However, the Mira is in fact situated on the Kowloon side across the water from the U.S. Consulate which is on the main island.

A room at the Mira Hotel can cost around US$500 a night in June, which may explain why Snowden was forced to max out his credit card to stay there.

It isn’t as if there aren’t much cheaper, and likely more anonymous, options available in Hong Kong, especially on the Kowloon side. If he wanted to, he could get lost in the crowds of Mongkok, which has the highest population density per square mile in the world.

