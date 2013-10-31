Here's A Very Interesting Picture Of Edward Snowden On A Boat In Russia

A new photo of Edward Snowden shows him on a boat in Moscow with the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in the background.

The scene was published by LifeNews, which published a photo of the former NSA contractor grocery shopping earlier this month.

The scene is fascinating given the quizzical look on the 30-year-old’s face, which raises the question of who took the photo and what his mindset is.

It appears that Sarah Harrison, a WikiLeaks advisor who has reportedly been with Snowden since he was in Hong Kong, may be standing to his left. But that’s unclear because the woman is not looking at the camera.

Snowden’s Moscow lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told LifeNews that Snowden will soon begin working for an unnamed Russian website.

The Snowden sighting and news comes less than 24 hours after revelations that the NSA spied on the Vatican during the papal conclave and also found a way to infiltrate the clouds of both Google and Yahoo.

Kucherena, who is employed by the Kremlin’s security services, added that Snowden enjoys walks around the capital — where he lives is also a mystery — and that his Russian language skills are getting better.

On August 1 Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum, which Kucherena said gives him “the same rights and freedoms possessed by the citizens of the Russian Federation.” It can be renewed indefinitely.

Snowden flew to Moscow on June 23 after reportedly spending several days in the Russian consulate in Hong Kong.

During that time WikiLeaks founder Assange had convinced Ecuador’s consul in London to provide a document requesting that authorities allow Snowden to travel to Ecuador via Russia “for the purpose of political asylum.”

Ecuador’s president subsequently said the document was “completely invalid,” stranding Snowden in Russia.

Ray McGovern, a former CIA officer who recently visited Snowden’s apartment, said he had to pass through metal detectors before the meeting and that the former CIA technician appeared to be attended by some kind of official Russian security detail.

