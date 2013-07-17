The 'Edward Snowden Of Switzerland' Took His Tax Fraud Evidence Abroad Over 'Doubts About Swiss Justice'

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Carol Matlack has landed an interview with Hervé Falciani, a French and Italian national who spirited abroad evidence of massive tax fraud he’d obtained while working in Switzerland for HSBC.



Matlack says Falciani is currently “hopscotching around Europe” while Swiss authorities (among others) pursue him.

He’s believed to have helped other countries expose $260 billion in tax fraud.

Matlack quotes Falciani saying he and Edward Snowden share much in common. “I’m willing to take risks, to expose a problem and put in place the structures to fight it,” he says.

Falciani also claims he alerted superiors to his concerns but found them unresponsive, adding he also began having “doubts about Swiss justice.” Matlack says HSBC denies receiving any warnings.

“I really felt I had no choice,” Falciani says. “I have a family, a daughter. I had to draw a line somewhere.”

Read the full story at Bloomberg Businessweek »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.