29-Year-Old Edward Snowden Identified As NSA Surveillance Whistleblower

A 29-year-old employee of Booz Allen Hamilton named Edward Snowden has been revealed as the source of this week’s revelations from the National Security Agency, The Guardian reports.



In a 12-minute video interview, Snowden reveals his motives for leaking the secrets to the press and even more about what goes on inside the NSA.

Here’s the key takeaways from the interview:

“The NSA and the intelligence community in general is focused on getting intelligence wherever it can by any means possible. It believes on the grounds of self-certification that they serve the national interest.”

“Any analyst at any time can target anyone,” Snowden said. ” … I sitting at my desk certainly have the authorities to wiretap anyone, from you to your accountant, to a federal judge, to even the President.”

See the full report at The Guardian —>

Developing…

