Edward Snowden Nominated For Peace Prize

Fugitive NSA contractor Edward Snowden has been nominated for the Nobel Peace prize, the Associated Press reports.

In June of 2013, Snowden leaked details of the NSA’s electronic surveillance programs on domestic and foreign targets as well as classified military intelligence and operational secrets.

Though there seems to be a debate about whether the breadth of Snowden’s leaks disqualify him as a “whistleblower,” there’s no doubt he’s started a conversation around surveillance practices, particularly in the U.S. and U.K.

From the Associated Press:

Socialist politicians Baard Vegar Solhjell, a former environment minister, and Snorre Valen said the public debate and policy changes “in the wake of Snowden’s whistleblowing has contributed to a more stable and peaceful world order”.

Last year, Snowden was in the running for the European Union’s Sakharov human rights prize, but lost to

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani girl the Taliban attempted to assassinate for speaking about women’s education rights.

Snowden also seemed poised to take Time Magazine Person of the Year, but was edged out by Pope Francis.

Oddly enough, Barack Obama, bearing the brunt of the fall out from Snowden’s revelations, has himself won a Peace Prize.

The Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons won the Peace Prize last year in the wake of chemical attacks in Syria.

The winner will be announced this year in October.

