The 4 Most Surprising Details From Edward Snowden's First-Ever US Television Interview

On Wednesday night, NBC News aired an exclusive, hour-long interview with Edward Snowden, the fugitive intelligence contractor who stole hundreds of thousands of top-secret NSA documents.

It was his first with a U.S. television network, and while there were many important questions left unanswered, anchor Brian Williams did capture some interesting new details from the 30-year-old now stranded in Moscow.

The full interview is worth watching in full, but we’ve picked out the parts we found most interesting below:

Snowden claims he raised his concerns about the legality of NSA spying on many occasions

“I actually did go through channels. And that is documented,” Snowden said. “The NSA has records — they have copies of emails right now, to their Office of General Counsel, to their oversight and compliance folks, from me, raising concerns about the NSA’s interpretations of its legal authorities.”

Attempting to verify this answer, sources confirmed to NBC there was at least one email sent by Snowden to the legal office, and they would send in a FOIA request for any others.

Snowden went on to say he not only emailed, but he frequently told supervisors and colleagues in multiple offices.

“Many of these individuals were shocked by these programs. They had never seen them themselves,” Snowden said. “And the ones who had went ‘you know you’re right, these are things that are really concerning, and these aren’t things that we should be doing. Maybe we’re going too far here, but if you say something about this, they’re going to destroy you.'”

Snowden was close to NSA headquarters on the morning of 9/11

In an anecdote that he confessed he had never told a reporter, Snowden said he was on the Fort Meade military base — which houses NSA headquarters — when the 9/11 attacks took place.

“I was on Ft. Meade on September 11. I was right outside the NSA,” Snowden said. “So I remember the tension of that day. I remember hearing on the radio the planes hitting. And I remember thinking, my grandfather, who worked for the FBI at the time, was in the Pentagon when the plane hit it.”

Snowden, who didn’t join the Army until 2004, was just a couple months over the age of 18 at the time. A previous report from AP mentioned that he was working on a website with friends who lived in the base’s housing complex.

He insisted that analysts and others at lower-levels of the NSA are good people

“People have unfairly demonized the NSA to a point that’s too extreme,” Snowden said. “These are good people trying to do hard work for good reasons.”

The problem is not the working-level guy like himself, he said, but senior officials “investing themselves with powers that they’re not entitled to, and they’re doing it without asking the public for any consent.”

Snowden is very satisfied with what he’s done

“I may have lost my ability to travel, but Ive gained the ability to go to sleep at night … and feel comfortable that I’ve done the right thing, even when it was the hard thing.”

Saying that he was making “a lot of money for a guy without a high school diploma” while under contract for the NSA, Snowden argued that no one would “burn down” a comfortable life such as his if there wasn’t a greater purpose for it.

