It’s being reported by multiple outlets that Edward Snowden has invited human rights groups in Russia to meet with him at the airport to discuss his bid for asylum, and what he says is the campaign by the US to block said asylum.



RT has published a copy of what it says is the letter that was sent out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.