Edward Snowden Just Made A Surprise Appearance At Putin's Press Conference

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is currently residing under asylum in Russia after fleeing the United States, made a surprising appearance Thursday at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual televised call-in with the nation.

Snowden asked Putin if Russia collects information on or intercepts the communications of ordinary citizens in a similar manner as the United States — providing a platform for Putin to, expectedly, say Russia has no program of “massive, uncontrolled” surveillance.

“You are a former spy so we will talk one professional language,” Putin said, according to a translation by Russia Today. “Our intelligence efforts are strictly regulated by our law. We have to get permission to stalk any particular person.”

