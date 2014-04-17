Edward Snowden Just Made A Surprise Appearance At Putin's Press Conference

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is currently residing under asylum in Russia after fleeing the United States, made a surprising appearance Thursday at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual televised call-in with the nation.
Snowden asked Putin if Russia collects information on or intercepts the communications of ordinary citizens in a similar manner as the United States — providing a platform for Putin to, expectedly, say Russia has no program of “massive, uncontrolled” surveillance.
“You are a former spy so we will talk one professional language,” Putin said, according to a translation by Russia Today. “Our intelligence efforts are strictly regulated by our law. We have to get permission to stalk any particular person.”
More to come…
