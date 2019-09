Chris Anderson, head of TED, tweeted the below picture of Google co-founder Sergey Brin hanging out with Edward Snowden at the 30th anniversary TED event in Vancouver, Canada. Snowden attended via telepresence robot, as he’s still holed up somewhere in Moscow.



