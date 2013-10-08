Here's A Picture Of Edward Snowden Grocery Shopping In Russia

The Russian website LifeNews has published a photo of a man resembling NSA leaker Edward Snowden shopping for groceries and interviewed Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, who said that the man in the picture is the 30-year-old American.

The man in the picture is wearing a silver shirt that resembles the one Snowden wore in his initial interviews with the Guardian.

Max Seddon of Buzzfeed reports that Kucherena, who has links to the Kremlin’s security services, told LifeNews that the former CIA technician is thinking about applying for Russian citizenship, which requires that he live in Russia for at least five years.

On August 1 Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum, which Kucherena said gives him “the same rights and freedoms possessed by the citizens of the Russian Federation.” It can be renewed indefinitely.

Snowden flew to Moscow on June 23 after spending several days in the Russian consulate in Hong Kong.

During that time WikiLeaks founder Assange had convinced Ecuador’s consul in London to provide a document requesting that authorities allow Snowden to travel to Ecuador via Russia “for the purpose of political asylum.”

Ecuador’s president subsequently said the document was “completely invalid,” stranding Snowden in Russia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.