FORMER US OFFICIAL: The NSA Thinks Edward Snowden Copied 'Almost Everything That Place Does'

U.S. officials believe that Edward Snowden may have copied “almost everything [the NSA] does,” Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller of The Washington Post report.



As of last night it was reported that officials didn’t know how much Snowden took from the NSA’s Hawaii facility where he worked as a Booz Allen contract er.

“They think he copied so much stuff — that almost everything that place does, he has,” one former government official, referring to the NSA, told The Post. “Everyone’s nervous about what the next thing will be, what will be exposed.”

Earlier this month, Guardian journalist Glenn Greenwald told The New York Times that Snowden gave him “thousands” of documents, “dozens” of which Greenwald says are newsworthy.

Greenwald recently told CNN that he knows Snowden “has in his possession thousands of documents, which, if published, would impose crippling damage on the United States’ surveillance capabilities and systems around the world.”

From The Post:

It’s unclear whether officials in Hong Kong or in Russia, where Snowden fled over the weekend, obtained any of the classified material. A spokesman for the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, which has been assisting the former National Security Agency contractor, strenuously denied reports that foreign governments had made copies of the documents.

Snowden has divulged information detailing how NSA hackers systematically targeted computers and civilian targets in Hong Kong and mainland China over a four-year period.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.