Edward Snowden Breaks Silence, Says He's Still In Hong Kong

NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden has given his first interview since he revealed himself in an interview with the Guardian on Sunday.



Talking to Hong Kong newspaper the South China Morning Post, Snowden explained why he had picked the city as his safe-haven.

“People who think I made a mistake in picking Hong Kong as a location misunderstand my intentions. I am not here to hide from justice; I am here to reveal criminality,” Snowden told the SCMP. He added that he had many chances to escape Hong Kong but would rather stay and fight the case in Hong Kong’s courts.

“My intention is to ask the courts and people of Hong Kong to decide my fate,” Snowden told the newspaper.

There had been speculation about why Snowden had chosen Hong Kong. The whistleblower had reportedly checked out of his hotel on Monday, and there has been talk that he may try to gain asylum in Iceland.

It is not clear if SCMP reporter Lana Lam met Snowden in person, though managing editor Sarah Graham told Business Insider this morning that Lam “only got back a couple of hours ago” and “there’s more to come as and when we can get it out.”

Read more from South China Morning Post’s story here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.