REPORT: Edward Snowden Took A Job With Booz Allen To Gather Evidence On The NSA's Surveillance Programs

Edward Snowden, who has spilled a series of government secrets over the past few weeks, took a job with government contractor Booz Allen to gather evidence on its surveillance methods, according to a new report from the South China Morning Post.



“My position with Booz Allen Hamilton granted me access to lists of machines all over the world the NSA hacked,” he told the Post on June 12. “That is why I accepted that position about three months ago.”

Snowden’s comments will likely touch off another round of debate over whether his actions were done as “whistleblowing” with good intent. It will also likely raise more questions about the federal government’s growing use of government contractors with sensitive intelligence matters.

More to come on this story shortly…

