A Plane Carrying The Bolivian President Was Rerouted After Suspicions That Edward Snowden Was On Board

President Evo Morales

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s foreign minister says the plane bringing President Evo Morales home from Russia was rerouted to Austria after France and Portugal refused to let it to cross their airspace because of suspicions that NSA leaker Edward Snowden was on board.



David Choquehuanca has denied that Snowden was on the plane, saying “we don’t know who invented this lie, but we want to denounce to the international community this injustice with the plane of President Evo Morales.”

Bolivia’s foreign minister said Tuesday that both France and Portugal canceled authorization for the plane to enter their airspace.

Morales traveled to Russia over the weekend and from Moscow said he would consider an asylum request from the NSA leaker.

