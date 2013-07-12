Edward Snowden Is Supposed To Meet With Human Rights Groups Soon, And There's A Mob Scene At The Airport

Reporters have mobbed Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport after word spread of a possible appearance from Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked a trove of agency secrets and sparked a debate over government surveillance.



Snowden is supposed to meet in the airport’s transit zone with two prominent human rights officials, according to the Associated Press.

You can watch live here, via Fox News.

Here’s what the scene looks like:

