Edward Pinto, the former chief credit officer at Fannie Mae, and a consultant to the mortgage industry lays out the sad truth. The government is aggressively making the same pro-homeownership moves that got us into the last mess.



Pinto Tripling Down on the Wrong Housing Policy 10.19.09



