Edward Pinto: Ending The FHA's Continuing Nightmare Of Foreclosures

Mortgage expert Edwart Pinto offers up his prescription for fixing the crisis at the FHA. The first document is his testimony in front of Congresswoman Maxine Waters in which he suggests upping (and sticking to) higher down-payment demands, and limiting the FHA only to low and middle end income. The secon document outlines the miserabl eforeclosure history of the FHA. Note that foreclosure starts have really been on an upward trend since the late 1970s.



Pinto FSC Waters Questions to Edward Pinto



Pinto FHA 2 Charts Corrected 10.23.09



