Edward Norton Channels 'Fight Club' In 'Saturday Night Live' Promos

Edward Norton will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever this weekend, and if the promo is indication of what’s to come, expect to see some “Fight Club” references.

In the video, “SNL” cast member Bobby Moynihan tells Norton, “I want you to hit me,” and Tyler Durden, we mean Norton, quickly obliges him.

You’ll also see Norton speak Japanese and try on several Halloween costumes, in honour of the upcoming holiday.

Janelle Monae will be the show’s musical guest.

