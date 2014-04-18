Judge Has Hilarious Conversation With Drug Offender Named Edward Cocaine

A Florida man named Edward Cocaine was arrested on drug charges Tuesday. Really.

The interesting name was a surprise to County Judge John Hurley, who responded with a stunned “What?” after the bailiff announced the name in court Wednesday, Sun-Sentinel reports.

“You know, I’d thought I’d seen it all,” said Hurley amid laughter. “How many times have the police told you to step out of the car during your life?”

“Just about every time I get pulled over,” Cocaine responded to the judge, speaking via video link. The man was busted with Xanax in Pembroke Pines, New York Daily News reported.

“What’s your name, Cocaine?” Hurley said, mocking what a police officer might say. “All right smart guy, out of the car.”

The name is for real — it’s on Cocaine’s driver’s licence — and he explained that his great-grandparents came from Greece and changed their last name in the 1920s.

The judge released Cocaine on his own recognizance, the Sentinel reported.

