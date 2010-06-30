Greenwich Deutsche Bank Broker Barred For Manipulating Shares Of MGRM

FINRA just banned a Deutsche Bank broker, Edward Brokaw, who they say manipulated MGRM (Monogram Biosciences) stock on purpose in order to make money off trades for his family and an unnamed hedge fund client.



First, the background, according to the FINRA announcement.

Brokaw’s hedge fund client held approximately 18.5 million MGRM CVRs (a type of derivative). Brokaw and his family owned 217,000 of the CVRs.

For every penny the final VWAP (volume weighted average price) dropped below $2.90, the value of the hedge fund’s CVRs increased by $185,000.

Here’s what FINRA says happened:

Hedge fund places an order with Brokaw to sell 50,000 MGRM shares ~ market open and another 50,000 shares ~ close.

Brokaw calls a Deutsche Bank sales trader and says, “Take 50,000 MGRM at the market. Sell it down. Sell it as low as you want. Sell it hard, 50,000.” (There is a tape recording.)

Sell off

MGRM shares dropped in one minute from $2.06 to $1.94

Brokaw’s aggressive placement of those sell orders continued for three trading days

The target price was the final MGRM VWAP at $2.02, when the maximum payout of $.88 per CVR would be paid. If MGRM hit $2.02, Brokaw’s family would get $188,000. The hedge fund would make around $16 million.

But then, this happened, according to FINRA:

Deutsche Bank’s compliance personnel reviewed Brokaw’s orders,

DB decided it would no longer execute MGRM sales for the hedge fund’s account.

Deutsche Bank first suspended, then terminated Brokaw

The hearing panel judged that “the objective of the selling strategy was to drive down the price of MGRM shares rather than to obtain the best price … (Brokaw) placed the orders to artificially depress the price of MGRM to impact the pricing of the CVRs.”

Now see the 10 ways corporate spies steal information from your company >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.