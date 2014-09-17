A Former Tech Exec Is Bringing His $US14 Million Cape Cod Estate To Auction

A gorgeous Cape Cod home belonging to a retired tech executive will be put up for auction on October 18.

The owner is Edward Breslow, who formerly held an executive position at data management and IT storage company EMC Corporation. He retired in 1998, and he and his wife are looking to spend more time in Florida.

The home was previously listed for $US13.9 million, but it failed to find a buyer. According to the auction site, the previous listing price has no bearing on what the home will fetch once the bids start.

It has a home theatre, five bedrooms, and a private dock leading to the Atlantic, among other amenities.

