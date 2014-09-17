A Former Tech Exec Is Bringing His $US14 Million Cape Cod Estate To Auction

A gorgeous Cape Cod home belonging to a retired tech executive will be put up for auction on October 18.

The owner is Edward Breslow, who formerly held an executive position at data management and IT storage company EMC Corporation. He retired in 1998, and he and his wife are looking to spend more time in Florida.

The home was previously listed for $US13.9 million, but it failed to find a buyer. According to the auction site, the previous listing price has no bearing on what the home will fetch once the bids start.

It has a home theatre, five bedrooms, and a private dock leading to the Atlantic, among other amenities.

The home is situated on a 1.32-acre waterfront property in the East Bay village of Osterville.

The couple bought the land for $US3 million in 2000, then spent three years building this 10,300-square-foot home.

Inside, custom woodwork makes a bold statement.

A local artisan spent two years making these custom stained-glass window panels.

The house happens to be a connected smart home, too. Breslow reportedly spent $US3 million on the custom finishes and electronics alone.

The house has a total of three wet bars.

And there's this more formal room that would work great for dinner parties.

There are plenty of places to enjoy each other's company in this house.

The couch shares a side with the breakfast table.

And there are gorgeous views to be had of the harbor.

With the harbor so close by, this home seems best suited for avid boaters and other water lovers.

But there's also a pool and jacuzzi if you'd rather stay at home.

It looks amazing lit up at night.

Upstairs, the master bedroom also has views of the water.

There are a total of five bedrooms spread out over 3.5 floors of space.

There's also another very comfortable sitting room to enjoy.

And an office with patio access.

There's even a home theatre complete with plush leather seats.

But you're never too far from the beach here. The home has its own private dock with access to the Atlantic.

