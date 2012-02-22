This Haunting Image Could Sell For More Than $80 Million At Auction In May

Photo: Courtesy Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s announced this weekend that it was auctioning off one of four versions of Edvard Munch’s famed work “The Scream” at a sale of impressionist and modern art in May.The piece, which is the only version still in private hands, could sell for upwards of $80 million, the auction house said.



The 1895 work is being sold by Norwegian businessman Petter Olsen, whose father Thomas was a friend, neighbour and patron of Munch, according to Sotheby’s. Olsen was instrumental in saving dozens of Munch’s works after the Nazi regime declared them “degenerate” and removed them from collections and galleries.

Sotheby’s says of the work:

The powerfully- rendered, blood-red sky presents the viewer with the reality of Munch’s experience at the moment he is gripped by anxiety in the hills above Oslo. Like his Dutch contemporary Vincent van Gogh, Munch’s desire was to paint a new form of reality rooted in psychological experience, rather than visual. It is this projection of Munch’s mental state that was so artistically innovative – a landscape of the mind, whose impact is still felt in the art of today.

The auction is set for May 2, in New York.

