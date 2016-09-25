7 ways to be a better learner that every student should keep in mind

Photo: Getty

Learning is a never ending journey.

But there are certain ways to boost your learning ability by doing things the right way.

A broad group of educators and teachers discussed the topic on a Quora thread about the one piece of advice they’d give to students.

We narrowed it down to the following 7 pieces of advice:

Shut off all distractions. Francisco Osorio/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 'When you are studying, shut off all distractions. Turn off music, don't text, don't check social media. You need to focus exclusively on the material in front of you. If you are singing along with music, texting friends, and checking social media, you won't learn anything. I have student come to me all the time who say they studied for hours but still don't understand. The reason is usually distractions.' -- Don Slish, professor, biologist Search for a way to help the world. Mario Tama/Getty 'Our society today is incredibly good at giving individuals the opportunities to change the world. With digital technology and modern communications, ideas and products can spread faster than ever before. With the right ideas and strong execution, any person can quickly help a lot of others on our planet. So, ask yourself: If what you're working on succeeds beyond your wildest dreams, would you have significantly helped other people? If not, then keep searching for something else to work on. Otherwise you're not living up to your full potential.' -- Andrew Ng, Chief Scientist at Baidu; Chairman/Co-Founder of Coursera; Stanford faculty Don't wait for the classes to stimulate your interest; seek what is fascinating about them. Francisco Osorio/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 'Most of the classes at the university are there because someone once thought that they covered material that is both important and fascinating. Your current professor may not think so. If that is the case, don't give in to that lack of enthusiasm. Look at the material, and try to deduce why someone once thought it was terrific. Approach it in that way. You'll discover that the material is much easier to learn (you don't have to 'memorise' things that are fascinating; you automatically remember them) and much more fun to think about.' -- Richard Muller, Prof Physics, UC Berkeley, author 'Now, The Physics of Time' Network. Network. Network. Flickr / Aspen Snowmass. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 'Far more important then all the classes you take, are the friends that you make. Make a lot of them! Never again will you be so closely associated with so many future successes. The friends you make in school are the managers, entrepreneurs, the drivers of tomorrow. You will find that when it's time to look for a job, or strike out on your own, that your network will not only be a safety net for you - it will be an absolute treasure trove.' -- David Weisser, HR Disruptor Don't compare yourself with others. Vimeo 'Every individual is unique and has its own purposes. Do not compare your life with others. Instead, compare your life with your past, have you improve yourself?' -- Ghany Hanifan M, 5 years experience as a teacher Set clear goals and a strategy to reach them. Jamie McDonald/Getty Images 'Creat clear goals. You have to know what you want. When you know what you want, figure out how you will reach it. Use your gained knowledge to develop powerful strategy, by thinking deeply on the knowledge you have found. Remember, strategy is not a plan. Plans are step by step action. Strategy is multi-faceted plan designed by knowledge to anticipate and react to any obstacles that may come along.' -- Janis Butevics, 23 year old Entrepreneur, helping Millennials to choose their direction Be open to learning from anyone. Flickr/The White House. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 'Be open to learning from anyone regardless of age, experience, education, etc.. You might be pleasantly surprised.' -- Penny Sullivan-Nunes

