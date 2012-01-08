Education Spending Doesn't Solve Education Problems

Education spending varies dramatically from state to state, and there are distinct regional differences. The desert West, the old cotton South and the northern Plains states spend the least per-student on elementary and secondary education.



But spending by itself doesn’t necessarily create great results. Though Utah spends the least per-pupil on education annually, it isn’t near the bottom in graduation rates. The District of Columbia spends almost twice the national average per pupil but graduates just 55 per cent of its students.

Jon Terbush / Business Insider

DON’T MISS: the opinions at ‘THE GREAT DEBATE: What’s Wrong With Education In America?’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.