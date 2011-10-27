Education is Big Business -- For Better or Worse

There is no doubt about it, the education system in this country needs looking at. No matter which way you look at it, there is room for serious improvement. Add to that the fact that those graduating with degrees are finding life harder still – given that the recession has not helped their job search – and what can you do? While it is a sad state of affairs that we have so many talented people without work, one thing we must do is continue to strengthen our skills, and invest in our future. That is exactly how you must think of it too, it is an investment.



With that in mind, let’s be honest with ourselves here: If you are lucky enough to have the money, or willing to take on the loans, you can get a degree. Granted you will have to do a lot of work, but it is almost as if this country has made it impossible to fail. Education is big business in America.

So, consider the fact that we are making an investment here, why would you want to get a degree for the sake of getting a degree? Why go through all that effort, to come out with something that is really not worth the price you have just paid. Would you invest in stock that is clearly going down? If nearly 30% of the population of this country has a degree, and many of them are struggling to get jobs, what makes you think anything is going to be different for you?

The late Steve Jobs made reference to a quote by Wayne Gretzky when launching the iphone: “Skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.” Make no bones about it, the job market is competitive, it always has been, so is the stock market. What sets one trader apart from another may well not be a difference in skills, but a difference in how they play the game. How they think, and how they stay one step ahead of the crowd.

I know what you are thinking! You have probably seen the numerous articles relating to Engineering, or Computer Science being the ‘must have’ degrees for right now. If you are graduating anytime soon with such degrees then fair play to you. They are certainly two fields in which your degree will hold you in good stead; there will be no shortage of need for your skills, despite the recession. If, however, you are considering which degree to pursue, and neither of those appeal to you, then consider this: New data from the Bureau of labour Statistics show that the Health Care sector is creating jobs at a pace not seen in years. It is responsible for nearly one in four new jobs in the economy so far in 2011.

Where is the puck going to be? High-tech, Finance, Green training and Health care. If I am making an investment that I would like to cash in four years time, it is right there. Don’t just invest for the future, invest in the future.

There are many degrees in health care worth considering, but first of all, you must remove from your mind all the stereotypes of the health care industry. Think smart! Just as our broker reads and researches his markets, you must do the same. Think about the fact that the health care system is a mess; big changes will come in light of the Health Reform. The population of this country is ageing. People 65+ represented 12.4% of the population in the year 2000, but are expected to grow to be 19% of the population by 2030. Advances in technology will ensure that big winners will be found in this market, with projected growth of 35 per cent.

Want job security? Think about it… we will always need health care.

A degree in Healthcare Administration is a good place to start. It can help you to develop the skills you will need as a health care manager. Comparable to an MBA in health care, you can get an online MHA which offers you industry specific business skills and a good understanding of the health care system. The possibilities for management in health care are endless.

This is not a penny stock, it is not for day trading. However, if you are looking for great returns on your substantial investment in four years time, then look no further. This industry is undervalued and red hot! Get in now, because the puck is coming!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.