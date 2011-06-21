Education in IR markets (VIDEO)

Michael Mitchell, chairman of the Global Investor Relations Network (GIRN) and general manager of the UK Investor Relations Society (IRS), talks about attending his first NIRI conference and being struck by how the issues being discussed are virtually identical to those in the UK and elsewhere. He also addresses GIRN’s activities in exporting education programs to younger IR societies around the globe.



[Article by Neil Stewart, IR magazine]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.