Education Books Account For 39% Of Total Book Industry Sales

While most of the press on e-readers has been focused on the sexier trade book segment, it’s important to note that textbooks are just as big a market, and like trade books has barely started to penetrate the e-book industry.



For example, according to the Institute for Publishing Research (IPR) education books account for about the same percentage of industry print sales as trade books (about 39%). In addition, it has not penetrated the e-book industry as much (it accounts for about 15% of e-book sales according to IPR).

So, in addition to secular headwinds as more print books become digital, textbooks have upside to e-book penetration as well.

Photo: TBI Research

Photo: Institute for Publishing Research





