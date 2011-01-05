Eduardo Saverin's Stake In Facebook Is Now Worth $2.5 Billion

Eduardo Saverin comes off as something of a victim in the movie about Facebook, The Social Network.



In real life Eduardo did his inept best to scuttle Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, and Adam D’Angelo’s work.

Anyway, thanks to a $2 billion investment from Goldman Sachs, DST, and Goldman Sachs clients, this guy now owns a stake in the company worth a whopping $2.5 billion.

Hard to feel bad for him, right?

