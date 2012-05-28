Facebook's Cofounder Forgives Zuckerberg: "I Have Only Good Things To Say About Mark"

Facebook’s co-founder Eduardo Saverin really wants the world to know that he doesn’t hold a grudge against Mark Zuckerberg for being pushed out of the company in its early days. In fact, he thinks Zuckerberg is a visionary.



“I have only good things to say about Mark, there are no hard feelings between us,” Saverin said in an extensive interview this weekend with Veja, a Brazilian publication (translation via Forbes). “He was a visionary, he always knew that the only way to get Facebook to grow was to maintain its central idea, that of people truly presenting themselves as they are, without nicknames or pseudonyms.”

Saverin released a similar statement earlier this month, writing a note on Zuckerberg’s Facebook wall to congratulate him on the success of the company on the eve of the IPO.

Saverin certainly has plenty of reason to be upset at Zuckerberg, who was responsible for diluting his stake in Facebook and ultimately booting him from the company in 2005, but Saverin claims to be over it. This probably comes as a shock to anyone who has seen The Social Network and watched the fallout between Saverin and Zuckerberg unfold on the big screen.

However, in the interview, Saverin dismisses the portrayal of Facebook in the movie as “fantasy” and suggests that it exaggerated the tension between him and Zuckerberg.

“I would never throw a laptop at someone, like it appears in the movie,” he said. “Not even at Mark.”

