Peter Thiel Rips Early Facebook Employee Eduardo Saverin And The Social Network Movie

Despite what the Social Network would have you believe, early Facebook employee Eduardo Saverin was not integral to the company, says Peter Thiel, Facebook’s first big investor.



Thiel goes on the record with the Big Think to says Saverin was only “quasi-employed” by Facebook in 2004, and “he was not remotely doing” his job of selling ads.

As for the settlement Saverin received? In the movie, you think he’s getting a pittance and getting totally screwed. Says Thiel, “he did extraordinarily well relative to what he had done” for Facebook. Saverin’s stake in Facebook is currently worth $1.1 billion.

Pretty harsh words, and possibly the first time we’ve heard public statements like this on Saverin.

We emailed Thiel to get further reaction. He added to us, “I have no strong opinion on the work Saverin did, though I do think that, on a relative basis, the movie was too favourable to him and too unfavorable to Zuckerberg.”

Video/transcription via TechCrunch/Big Think:

