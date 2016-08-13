A Brazilian artist's mural could break a world record during the Rio Olympics

Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra is out to set a world record during this year’s Rio Olympics, but it’s not related to sports — unless you consider hours and hours of painting an athletic feat (which, perhaps, you should).

The artist is painting a huge, colourful mural called “Etnias,” or “Ethnicities” in Rio de Janeiro, depicting the faces of indigenous people from five different continents. Kobra is hoping his mural will be deemed the largest ever designed by one artist. Guinness has yet to properly adjudicate that his artwork has broken the world record, but it’s breathtaking and nearly twice the size of the mural that currently holds the record.

Take a look.

The tribes represented in the portraits are the Mursi from Ethiopia, the Kayin from Thailand, the Tapajos from Brazil, a Supi man from Europe, and a Huli from Papua New Guinea. Chris McGrath/Getty Images The entire project used 100 gallons of white paint, 400 gallons of coloured paint, and over 3,500 cans of spray paint. Because the mural is 50 feet tall, the team had to use hydraulic lifts to reach the higher spots. Chris McGrath/Getty Images Source: Rio 2016 Mexican artist Ernesto Espiridion Rios Rocha set the previous record for largest mural at 1,678 square meters (18,066 square feet), in 2009. Kobra's mural measures a whopping 3,000 square meters (roughly 32,300 square feet). Chris McGrath/Getty Images Source: Guinness World Records The mural will be evaluated by a Guinness adjudicator in the coming weeks. After that, Kobra will head to Ohio to work on a mural of Neil Armstrong. Mario Tama/Getty Images

