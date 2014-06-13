Priceless Photo Of A Croatian-Brazilian Player's Kids Tells You A Lot About Dual Citizens Playing In The World Cup

Dual nationals — players eligible to play for two or more national teams — have been one of the big stories going into the 2014 World Cup.

The U.S. has five players who were born in Germany. The best Brazilian-born striker in the world plays for Spain. Belgium’s 19-year-old phenom could have played for Albania, Turkey, or Serbia.

One of those dual nationals is Eduardo, a 31-year-old Croatian striker who was born in Brazil.

He moved to Croatia at the age of 15 to play professionally and became a naturalized citizen a few years later. He told FIFA that he doesn’t identify with one country more than the other, saying, “My blood is Brazilian but my heart is Croatian.”

Whenever a dual national picks which team he’ll play for, there’s a lot of criticism about which nationality he really is. But, as with the case with Eduardo, these players are almost always a complicated mix of both cultures.

In that vein, he got his two adorable kids some custom half-and-half shirts for the Brazil-Croatia game that will open the World Cup.

Says it all:

