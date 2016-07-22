We just got a first look at a new character in the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie

The “Star Wars” booth at the San Diego Comic-Con has a new character on display: Edrio Two Tubes. Tubes is a mercenary pilot in the upcoming “Rogue One” spinoff movie.

According to the Star Wars Facebook page, Tubes is from the planet Yar Togna, which was conquered and occupied by the villainous Empire. He was forced to flee as a refugee, and he and his “eggmate” Benthic want revenge on the Empire. He’s called “Two Tubes” because of the apparatus he uses to breathe oxygen.



You can see Edrio Two Tubes in “Rogue One” in theatres on December 16.

NOW WATCH: Instagram is freaking out over glitter jars that supposedly reduce anxiety



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.