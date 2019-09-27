Princess Beatrice's new fiancé has a public Instagram account, and he shared a completely different set of engagement photos

Misan Harriman Photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi taken by Misan Harriman.

Princess Beatrice of York’s new fiancé, real estate specialist Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared engagement photos on his personal Instagram account on Thursday after the couple officially shared the news of their upcoming wedding.

However, the photos were completely different to those released by Buckingham Palace.



The first is a black and white shot of Beatrice and Mozzi holding one another, while both look away from the camera.

Misan Harriman Beatrice and Mozzi got engaged earlier this month.

“You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever,” Mozzi captioned the post.

The photos were also shared by the photographer who took them, Misan Harriman.

Misan Harriman Beatrice grinned playfully at her husband-to-be in one photo.

“Everything clicks when they are together and that’s exactly what my lens captured,” he wrote. “It was an honour to observe and document such love.

“Massive Congratulations to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York on your wonderful news!”

The shoot took place at Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Some of the pictures are more casual than previous royal engagement photos – for instance, this playful snap below.

Misan Harriman The photos were taken in Windsor.

It’s not clear when the photos were taken, however it’s worth noting that Beatrice doesn’t appear to be wearing her ring in them.

Misan Harriman The couple will marry in 2020.

The above shot of the couple looking into each other’s eyes is similar to this one released by the palace.

Princess Eugenie This photo was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy.

Beatrice’s sister, Eugenie, took the couple’s official photos, marking the first time a member of the royal family has done so.

The photos were taken in Italy, where Beatrice and Mozzi got engaged earlier this month. However, the palace declined to comment on the exact location when contacted by Insider.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

